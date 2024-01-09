Qcells Expands Partnership with Microsoft in Renewable Energy Deal

Microsoft has further solidified its status as one of the biggest purchasers of renewable energy after penning an eight-year strategic alliance with Qcells, a complete clean energy solutions company.

Under terms of the deal, Qcells will supply Microsoft with 12 gigawatts of solar modules and EPC services over an eight-year period. It is the largest module and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services agreement to date for Qcells, which manufactures solar cells and modules and has a portfolio of intelligent storage systems, plus a growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects.

The deal with Microsoft includes a previously announced 2.5 GW module and EPC services commitment. The partnership will bring an estimated 1.5 GW of solar panels a year to projects Microsoft has contracted through 2032, the company said.

“Our expanded agreement with Qcells is designed to drive large-scale domestic production of solar modules essential to advancing a resilient U.S. supply chain and clean energy economy,” Bobby Hollis, vice president of energy at Microsoft, said in a statement. “Through long-term agreements like this we are signaling Microsoft’s demand and bringing more renewable energy to the grid, faster.”

Microsoft Stays Busy with Sustainable Strategies

The new deal comes just a few weeks after Microsoft entered into an offtake agreement with Chestnut Carbon to purchase nature-based carbon credits that will support the carbon removal company’s United States-based afforestation project. The company has a goal of being carbon-negative, water-positive, and zero waste by 2030.

The solar panels supplied in the deal will come from Qcells’ fully integrated solar supply chain factory in Cartersville, Georgia, part of Qcells’ $2.5 billion investment announced last year.

“We are pleased to be a part of such a substantial commitment that will accelerate the global shift to renewable energy solutions. Qcells is uniquely positioned to ally with Microsoft towards creating a clean, sustainable future because of our investment in building an American-made solar supply chain,” said Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells. “We look forward to expanding renewable energy frontiers together today and tomorrow.”

Microsoft is one of the biggest purchasers of renewable energy, alongside other major companies such as Amazon and Meta.

The deal with Qcells also comes amid a wave of new solar and renewable energy projects across the United States, thanks in large part to the Inflation Reduction Act. The law, which was signed in 2022, included several provisions to improve climate change mitigation, including incentives, grants, and loan programs to create new clean energy projects.