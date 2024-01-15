NOAA: 2023 Officially the Warmest Year on Record

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) analysis has officially found 2023 to be the Earth’s warmest year, by far, in the organization’s 174-year climate record.

The NOAA’s annual global climate report revealed ocean and land surface temperatures 2.12 degrees Fahrenheit above 20th century levels, beating the next warmest year, 2016, by a record-setting margin of 0.27 degrees. The organization confirms similar analyses done by NASA, Copernicus Climate Change Service, and the United Kingdom’s Met Office.

Other findings included a record high for global upper ocean heat content and the lowest Polar sea ice coverage by a record margin. Meanwhile, global surface temperatures in December of 2023 were 2.57 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1.43 degrees Celsius, above the 20th century average. According to the Paris Agreement, global warming should be curbed to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid irreversible damage to Earth systems, and temperatures have grown dangerously close to the established limit.

The warmest 10 years since 1850 have all occurred in the past decade, and NOAA reports a 99% chance that 2024 will rank among the five warmest years.

“After seeing the 2023 climate analysis, I have to pause and say that the findings are astounding,” said Dr. Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist for NOAA. “A warming planet means we need to be prepared for the impacts of climate change that are happening here and now, like extreme weather events that become both more frequent and severe. We will continue to see records broken and extreme events grow until emissions go to zero. Government policy can address both emissions, but also actions to reduce climate impacts by building resilience.”

Temperature Findings Accompany 2024 Risk Outlook Dominated by Environmental Concerns

The NOAA findings confirm a present expectation for the world to surpass the 1.5 degree limit by the early 2030s as stated in the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Global Risk Outlook. The overwhelmingly dominant global challenges for the years to come are climate change-related, according to risk analysts.

In addressing the consequences of reaching a “climate tipping point,” both the NOAA and the World Economic Forum emphasized the need for climate resilience efforts along with the overwhelming importance of reducing carbon emissions.

The United States government has already directed funding toward various infrastructure projects aimed at increasing climate resilience, specifically for coastal and low-income communities most impacted by extreme weather. For example, the Biden administration is to invest $6 billion towards strengthening an aging electric grid, reducing flood risk, bolstering conservation efforts, and more.

The World Economic Forum also points to the need for localized action, emphasizing the collective achievements that may occur through individual resilience efforts.