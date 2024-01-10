Manufacturers Successfully Develop Heat Pumps for Subfreezing Weather

Four additional heat pump manufacturers have successfully produced cold-climate heat pump prototypes as part of the Department of Energy’s Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge.

The DOE-funded challenge, which commenced in 2021, requires that prototypes be able to deliver complete heating capacity without using auxiliary heat and with high efficiency at 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Eight heat pump manufacturers have committed to the DOE challenge, and now Bosch, Daikin, Midea, and Johnson Controls have joined Lennox International, Carrier, Trane Technologies, and Rheem in successfully reaching the next phase of the program. The companies will now install and monitor over 23 prototypes in cold climates throughout the United States and Canada this year.

Heat pumps are an energy-efficient, low-emissions technology used to heat and cool buildings. They operate by extracting heat from ambient sources, such as waste heat, the air, water, or the ground, then transferring captured heat energy. They are also able to replace industrial boilers, which rely heavily on fossil fuels and therefore cause considerable emissions.

Heat Pump Technologies May Capture Heat Energy at Low Temperatures

The cold climate heat pump challenge seeks to address a common obstacle for the more widespread adoption of heat pumps — installations in colder climates may experience performance decline because of the technology’s dependence on capturing outside heat.

A common misconception about heat pumps is their complete inability to operate in colder weather. According to the International Energy Agency, heat energy is present and may be captured as long as temperatures are above absolute zero, or minus-273 degrees Celsius, therefore heat pumps are capable of operating in low temperatures provided adequate technological innovations are achieved.

The DOE has provided funding for these companies to develop cold climate heat pump technologies and plans to eventually commercialize and deploy the new heat pump models through state and utility partnerships.

Heat Pumps Help Households, Facilities Save on Energy Costs While Lowering Emissions

According to the DOE, heat pumps can save households $500 or more every year on utility bills, and the technology can reduce on-site emissions by up to 50%. Additional cost savings have also been made available through the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides tax credits that help cover the upfront investment of heat pump installation.

The U.S. has set ambitious targets to increase the use of heat pumps as they are a promising solution for reducing building emissions.

The U.S. Climate Alliance recently announced a commitment to quadruple heat pump installations by 2023. Included in the alliance are governors from states known for their colder climates, such as Massachusetts and Maine, so the availability of heat pumps that may withstand cold climates and continue to operate successfully is an important piece in meeting this goal.

“Deploying next-generation technologies like heat pumps is critical to the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to ensure that Americans have access to more affordable clean heating and cooling options—no matter where they live,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. “By supporting industry advancements, DOE’s Cold-Climate Heat Pump Challenge is helping get cost-effective clean energy technology into homes across America—keeping families warm during the coldest months and saving them money.”