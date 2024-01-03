LyondellBasell, Pigeon Singapore Develop Bio-Based Nursing Bottles

Pigeon Singapore has released a renewed series of nursing bottles made using LyondellBasell’s CirculenRenew polypropylene polymers, made from recycled bio-based materials. The companies also plan to further advance research and development of sustainable baby nursing bottles going forward.

The Pigeon SofTouch nursing bottles contribute to the company’s goal to transition away from using virgin polypropylene (PP) resin, a fossil fuel-based material that causes large amounts of emissions in its production. LyondellBasell’s CirculenRenew material is used in the caps, hoods, handles, and bottles in varying capacities for the Pigeon products. CirculenRenew is made of raw, bio-based materials, such as used cooking oil, and it maintains the same quality as virgin PP which can reduce carbon impact by 70% over the product life cycle, according to LyondellBasell.

The material also contains certified C14 content, meaning it may be used without restriction in the same applications as fossil-based equivalents.

“Our goal is to support parents in providing the best for their babies, and this includes a more sustainable environment for the children to grow up and thrive in,” said Yusuke Nakata, CEO of Pigeon Singapore. “Over the past few years, we have been studying our material sources and switching to alternative options where possible. Using bio-based plastic for our nursing bottles is an exciting breakthrough and we are proud to cooperate with LyondellBasell to introduce this meaningful range.”

In collaboration with Iwatani, Pigeon introduced the new bottles to the Indonesian market as of last month and plans to release the line to markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania this year as well.

LyondellBasell Works to Improve Plastic Recycling Processes

Plastic recycling appears to be one of the most viable options for addressing the plastic pollution crisis, but many plastics remain difficult to recycle and instead remain in landfills for centuries. LyondellBasell has introduced recycling methods that may address these hard-to-recycle materials.

For example, last year the company partnered with AFA Nord to recycle flexible packaging waste, such as shrink film, that previous recycling methods struggled with due to the packaging industry’s strength and transparency requirements. A new recycling unit developed under the partnership can recycle 26,000 tons of such recycled flexible plastic annually. The company also recently partnered with EEW Energy from Waste to extract and recycle plastics taken from incineration waste streams.

Beyond LyondellBasell’s CirculenRenew material used for the Pigeon bottles and other food packaging applications, the company offers other varieties of Circulen materials made with mechanical recycling and advanced recycling methods.