LG Electronics Opens United States EV Charger Factory

LG Electronics is opening its first factory in the United States for the production of electric vehicle charging stations, located in Fort Worth, Texas.

The factory will reportedly have an annual capacity of more than 10,000 units and will run on 100% green power, in line with the company’s goal of converting all energy used at business sites to renewable energy by 2030. EV charger manufacturing will occupy about 60,000 square feet of the 100,000-square-foot facility, allowing the company to expand production in the years to come.

The plant will first assemble Level 2 AC chargers with 11 kilowatts of output power, with options for wall mounting and charger stands. The plant will later begin assembling LG’s Level 3 chargers that allow for fast charging of up to 175 kW and feature an outdoor touchscreen display. LG also cites plans to offer a 350 kW ultra-fast charger later this year.

“The EV charger business is a growth engine for LG’s future, supporting the company’s transformation into a smart solutions company,” said Alec Jang, president of LG Electronics Business Solutions. “LG will leverage the reliability and uncompromising quality of its chargers, maintenance services, and vertical sales capabilities with the goal of becoming a leader in the EV charging business around the world.”

LG said that its owner-operated chargers allow businesses, municipalities, and other public places to support the growing U.S. EV market while also benefitting from additional revenue streams through advertising and differentiation from competitors.

U.S. Charging Network Lags, More Companies Expected to Join Market

According to a recent Bloomberg report, installation of public chargers in the U.S. dropped by nearly a third compared to 2022. Meanwhile, Europe and China have experienced considerably greater progress in building out their respective charging networks.

Funding for charging infrastructure is readily available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, but this funding is reportedly being slowly distributed at present. As new companies join the EV charging market, LG included, EV charger construction is expected to ramp up this year.

The International Energy Agency also expects accelerated deployment of EV chargers through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, a Department of Transportation initiative that provides funding for states to deploy EV charging stations.