Honeywell Launches Automated Building Management Platform

Honeywell has released its Advance Control for Buildings platform, an automated building management system meant to support energy efficiency and improve operational effectiveness.

The system includes built-in cybersecurity and technology for faster network speeds while also using existing wiring, allowing for reduced installation costs, time, and waste generation. As a part of the new offering, Honeywell has partnered with NXP Semiconductors (NXP) and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) to help with transitioning to using intelligent edge technology, which allows for quicker data processing. The system offering supports Honeywell’s recent portfolio realignment as it seeks to respond to new industry trends, including automation and the energy transition, the company said.

NXP will help Honeywell as the company works to adopt machine learning and autonomous decision-making for better energy management, security, and efficiency. ADI will focus on helping the company with digital connectivity and advanced signal conversion in a wide range of industrial applications.

“Today, buildings are facing mounting pressures around safety, operational efficiency, and energy efficiency, “ said Steve Kenny, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Building Management Systems. “Automation breaks down operational barriers to give building managers more control over the efficiency of their buildings, ultimately helping improve the occupant experience while advancing energy management goals.”

Smart Building Controls May Allow for Cost-Effective Decarbonization

With a number of new digitized building control systems entering the market, building managers may respond to increasing pressure to improve energy efficiency as a pathway to decarbonize. A survey from Honeywell and Reuters found that nearly 90% of multinational organizations prioritize carbon neutrality of buildings when considering overall ESG goals.

“Real estate and facilities leaders are placing top priority on optimizing building operations,” said Sandy Rogers, a principal analyst with Verdantix, a research and advisory firm. “Organizations require greater visibility and automated control across their building portfolios, and they will increasingly look to digital innovations such as AI and machine learning for added intelligence.”

As buildings account for about 37% of global emissions, many products have been promoted as options for lowering this impact, ranging from low-carbon building materials and heat pumps to smart HVAC and other digital tools. Smart building management systems may help companies identify where energy is being wasted and predict system maintenance needs, both of which can help companies save on energy and operational costs.