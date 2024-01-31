Ford Pro to Support EcoLab North American EV Fleet Expansion

Ecolab has selected Ford Pro to help the company completely electrify its North American fleet by 2030 and to accelerate electrification of sales operations.

The companies will begin by converting the Ecolab sales and service vehicle fleet in California by 2025. Ecolab plans to purchase and deploy more than 1,000 Ford F-150 Lighting Pro trucks and Mustang Mach-E SUVs, altogether creating what will reportedly be the largest all-electric sales and service fleet in the state.

By adopting these EVs, Ecolab expects to lower overall costs compared to using its typical fuel-based vehicles with an internal combustion engine. The company estimates that it may save about 50% in annual fuel costs for every F-150. Ecolab will also implement Ford Pro’s productivity software and service solutions, which may optimize fleet operations by reducing idling hours and efficiently tracking maintenance schedules and fuel usage.

“Ford and Ecolab have worked closely for almost 100 years, from water conservation at Ford now to electrification at Ecolab,” said Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis. “Together, we’re showing that sustainability is good for the bottom line and the environment.”

Partnership Works Toward Both Companies’ Sustainability Goals

Ford and Ecolab have each committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and both companies have supported one another in working toward this target.

Ecolab has helped Ford reduce water usage in its manufacturing operations, helping improve freshwater availability in local communities. Ecolab’s subsidiary, Nalco Water, has implemented technologies that allow Ford to reuse water and visualize water flow data, overall helping the company reduce 23 million gallons of freshwater use in a span of four months. Beyond the environmental benefits of these water management efforts, Ford is also able to save about $186,000 annually from conserving water.

After the companies work together in fully electrifying the California fleet, Ecolab plans to address the over 11,000 light-duty vehicles that comprise its North American fleet, 95% of which are Ford vehicles.

“This next phase of our relationship will help us move quickly and at scale with the goal of improving profits through renewable energy and EV solutions for the betterment of our employees, business, and the environment,” said Christophe Beck, chairman and CEO of Ecolab.