EV Tech Charging Provider Launches Referral Program to Boost Infrastructure Access

Electric Era Technologies, a technology provider of electric vehicle fast charging stations, has launched a new referral program that allows EV drivers and site hosts to get paid for referring eligible hosts for PowerNode EV fast charging stations along major highway corridors in Washington, Oregon, and California.

The PowerNode charging stations provide EV refill on an accelerated timeline and are battery-packed. They use a proprietary software system for intelligent energy management, according to Electric Era. The stations can also serve as a backup power supply to certain retail sites in a power outage.

The referral program gives eligible site hosts additional monthly payments for use of their parking spots. EV advocates and small businesses can receive up to $1,500 each for a referral that leads to a successful installation.

The launch of the new program comes as the EV market in the United States is quickly growing, with carmakers launching numerous new electric models in the next several years. Expanding EV charging infrastructure is a critical component to the widespread adoption of the EV market in the U.S.

“We are seeing EV demand and sales surge, and we’re working to reduce one of the primary barriers to EV adoption, access to reliable EV charging station locations for drivers. Our referral program is powering a grassroots movement to build our network of tens of thousands of EV fast charging stations across America,” Quincy Lee, founder and CEO of Electric Era, said in a statement. “With our new referral program, consumers and convenience retailers are finally behind the wheel of helping increase the number of reliable EV fast charging stations where they’re needed most along West Coast highways.”

To participate, referral partners fill out the referral program form on Electric Era’s website and follow the directions. Sites eligible for the PowerNode stations should be gas stations, convenience stores, or quick service retailers, located within one mile of a major highway and have a minimum of 12 parking spaces.