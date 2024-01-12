Earth Day 2024 Anticipation: Spotlighting the Forefront of Environmental Excellence in the E+E Leader Awards

The clock is ticking for companies aiming to showcase their sustainability achievements with the Environment+Energy Leader Awards 2024 submission deadline just one week away. Your submissions are due by next Friday, January 19, 2024. Don’t miss this pivotal opportunity for your company to have its innovative products or outstanding projects recognized, potentially garnering an exciting E+E Leader Award Winner announcement this Earth Day.

Why Should You Enter?

Global Recognition: Position your company as a frontrunner in sustainability.

Peer Acknowledgment: Distinguish your efforts within your industry.

Earth Day Announcement: Achievements will be celebrated on a worldwide platform.

Diverse Categories: Including the new Consumer and Residential focused products & projects.

Categories to Consider

Product Recognition: Spanning business and infrastructure, software and cloud, and consumer and residential sectors.

Project Categories:

Focusing on energy innovation, environmental impact, and software implementation.

Submitting your entry is straightforward via our partnership with Award Force. If you have a groundbreaking project or product, now is the time to submit it, with the deadline set for January 19, 2024.

Keep in mind, “You can’t win if you don’t enter.” This is your moment to be recognized for your sustainable efforts.

Enter the E+E Leader Awards 2024 Today

Winners will be notified of their status by early March, with all the details needed to help you (and E+E Leader) promote your big win, followed by the big global announcement of winners on Earth Day 2024.

Don’t let this chance slip away. Submit your entry now and join us in celebrating your sustainable and energy efficient leadership in 2024.

If you’d be interested in joining our distinguished panel of judges for the awards program, we have one position left. Share your expertise to help shape the future of environmental and energy leadership. Reach out to Kay Harrison for more details.