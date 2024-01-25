Business consulting firm Deloitte has launched a new platform powered by artificial intelligence that aims to help businesses and organizations take action on sustainability.

The platform, Geospatial and AI Platform for Scenario Planning and Monitoring, is powered by Google Earth integrations, Google Earth Engine, and generative AI technology from Vertex AI. The technology will enable clients to improve planning processes for disaster response, infrastructure development and urban planning, and make more sustainable decisions.

Namely, the platform aims to provide insights on land use to help businesses optimize sustainable outcomes, as well as financial modeling applicable to geospatial data that can support sustainable investments, according to Deloitte.

“Geospatial data and Generative AI can significantly improve how organizations make decisions to accelerate their transition to more sustainable business practices,” said Justin Keeble, managing director for global sustainability, Google Cloud. “We are pleased to deepen our alliance with Deloitte to provide clients with the technology, experience, and innovation needed to accelerate climate action.”

Sustainability Through Technology Advances

The launch of the new platform comes after Deloitte has implemented other sustainability solutions, such as Deloitte FutureScape on Google Cloud.

The system has advanced analytics tools for infrastructure planning that can assess public and private sector policy and program actions on communities and neighborhoods. Its collaborative methods enable the sharing of data on the impact of climate change for regional governments to plan for the future.

In addition, Deloitte is using Google Earth to create AI-enable digital twins of urban communities and generate scenarios using a blend of metrics about sustainability, carbon efficiency, and community quality of life. The technology can drive scenario planning with up-to-date real estate data. The data can help inform urban planning and more for cities’ resilience to climate change.