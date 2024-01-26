Context Labs Teams Up with Microsoft in Emissions and Environmental Data Push

Context Labs, a data fabric-based climate analytics company, is collaborating with Microsoft on a data offering to companies to help meet their environmental goals.

The partnership brings together Context Labs’ Immutably-enabled DaaS (Decarbonization-as-a-Service) platform on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to provide an enterprise-scale data fabric for insights and deeper analytics on empirical emissions and environmental quantification. Namely, customers will benefit from the enhanced data sources, with asset-level assignment of emissions.

The service offers streaming climate data pipelines, enabling all sensors, bottom-up to top-down, to be integrated into an AI-enabled context. An organization’s actual carbon intensity can be realized through integrated data sources, including satellites, airborne, drones, ground sensors, SCADA real-time data, and other operational assets.

“With greenhouse gas emissions continuing to rise year-over-year — and global energy demand increasing with population and economic growth — this collaboration arrives at a pivotal time in our ongoing efforts to combat climate change and meet emissions reduction goals,” said Darryl Willis, corporate vice president, energy and resources industry at Microsoft. “Working together, Context Labs and Microsoft are enabling companies to compile and act upon trusted climate data, to accelerate the goal of a net zero sustainable future.”

The service offering comes as data platforms are increasingly being introduced as a tool to meet environmental and sustainability goals.

According to Context Labs, its data insights can help organizations meet their goals with empirically quantified data backing carbon credits available to offset residual emissions.

The agreement includes third-party instrumentation and sensor partners, integrating with the Context Labs Immutably-enabled DaaS-on-Azure platform to create a new ecosystem of data intelligence and analytics.

“When deployed on Microsoft Azure, with its enhanced security and OpenAI tooling, Context Labs is enabling a diverse ecosystem of instrumentation and sensor partners to provide digitally quantified integration on our Decarbonization-as-a-Service platform,” said Dan Harple, founder and CEO of Context Labs. “By using Azure OpenAI Service and machine learning, we are accelerating climate intelligence analytics to a rate where real change can occur. This is the true challenge of our time, where we now provide a globally scaled digital ecosystem to achieve net zero emissions for customers.”