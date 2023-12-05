Zero-Emissions Cargo Machines Unveiled at Port of Long Beach

A fleet of 33 electric, zero-emissions cargo-handling yard tractors have been released at the Port of Long Beach in California, reportedly marking the largest deployment of its kind on the West Coast.

The new machines are human-operated and run on electric batteries, replacing traditional gas- and diesel-powered models. The equipment was developed to withstand a full workday on the docks — they are capable of towing about 80,000 pounds and may run a two-shift operation, or about 9 to 10 hours, using only one charge per day. The Port of Long Beach now uses 20% zero-emissions equipment and will reportedly roll out additional zero-emissions equipment, working to meet Pier C’s goal of net-zero operations.

SSA Terminals, a joint venture between SSA Marine and Matson Navigation Company, led the deployment of the new terminal, working with Southern California Edison to bring the project to fruition. The project was also partially funded by a $50 million grant from the California Air Resources Board for the Sustainable Terminals Accelerating Regional Transformation (START) program.

“Meeting our aggressive zero-emissions goals is not possible without the support of our partners, and this project is just another example of the shared commitment at the Port of Long Beach to a zero-emissions future,” said Mario Cordero, CEO of the Port of Long Beach. “I’d especially like to thank SSA Terminals for leading zero-emissions efforts at Pier C, Southern California Edison for prioritizing zero-emissions infrastructure projects, and CARB for the funding to make these types of projects possible.”

Fleet Contributes to Grant-Funded Zero-Emissions Demonstration Projects

The new zero-emissions machines add to a larger project underway at the Port of Long Beach, which aims to transition terminal equipment to zero emissions by 2030 and on-road trucks by 2035. The California Energy Commissions and California Air Resources Board have provided $80 million to forward six projects that will demonstrate the viability of using zero emissions, advanced energy systems for port operations.

The maritime shipping sector has reportedly faced a number of obstacles in its attempts to decarbonize. Alternative fuels are considered the main option available for lowering emissions, and they remain costly and are not yet widely available. Pressure has also been put on the freight shipping sector at large to decarbonize as companies work to reduce emissions impact in their supply chains.

Ports, which represent a mix of the freight transportation sector, may play a key role in contributing to overall supply chain decarbonization, especially as heavy-duty electrification projects such as this one become more widespread.