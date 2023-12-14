TotalEnergies Acquires Electricity Start-Ups Through Acceleration Program

TotalEnergies has acquired three start-ups that have taken part in the company’s acceleration program, including Dsflow, NASH Renewables, and Predictive Layer.

Through the program, the three companies were able to successfully collaborate and test their respective contributions to the electricity and renewable energy sector, resulting in acquisition and integration into TotalEnergies business units. The TotalEnergies On program includes a six-month commitment for start-ups to offer innovative solutions across the electricity value chain.

Dsflow will provide energy portfolio management services for TotalEnergies’ multi-site, electricity-intensive business-to-business customers, including a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that could help optimize TotalEnergies’ procurement strategy. NASH Renewables also provides a software platform, meant to improve the design and operation of renewable energy projects. TotalEnergies expects the NASH Renewables platform to help improve profitability as the tool factors in the impact of various sites’ geographical specifications on captured market prices.

TotalEnergies also plans to improve trading operations through the use of Predictive Layer’s machine learning and AI-based system, which includes energy price forecasting and models of supply, demand, production, and non-commodity trading in the industry.

Multiple Additional Start-Ups Supported by TotalEnergies Acceleration Program

The TotalEnergies On program began operation in May of 2022 and has since supported 19 start-ups over the course of two sessions. The company is currently starting a third round of the program with 10 more participants, with a focus on digital solutions relating to electricity, such as distributed electricity management, renewable energy production, and electric mobility.

Along with the three new acquisitions, TotalEnergies said it will take control of Time2plug with a 56% stake. Time2plug offers services that may help accelerate the deployment of electric vehicle chargers in France. The company offers a marketplace where customers may access quotes and a certified installer network.

“We are delighted with the acquisition of Dsflow, Nash Renewables, and Predictive Layer, and we welcome their teams to TotalEnergies,” said Stéphane Michel, president of gas, renewables, and power at TotalEnergies. “We are also pleased with our partnership with Time2plug. All these solutions will enable us to improve our B2B offers; the development of our renewable projects; our market analyses; and the deployment of EV charging points. These operations testify to the effectiveness of our ‘TotalEnergies On’ acceleration program, which enables us to identify, accelerate and, for the most relevant, forge partnerships with promising start-ups.”