Seven Federal Agencies to Implement American Climate Corps

Seven federal agencies are partnering to outline the goals and next steps for implementing the American Climate Corps, meant to train future clean energy, conservation, and climate resilience workers.

The American Climate Corps was established earlier this year as a way to provide training opportunities to young people interested in careers in land conservation and restoration, community resilience to natural disasters, clean energy deployment, environmental justice, and more. The agreement brings the program another step closer to fruition and includes plans to host virtual listening sessions for those hoping to be involved in the program, such as applicants, labor unions, employer partners, and local governments.

Participating agencies include the departments of Commerce, Interior, Agriculture, Labor and Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency, and AmeriCorps.

“Today’s action is a testament to the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government approach to tackle climate change and promote environmental justice nationwide,” said Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator. “EPA continues to be at the center of this ambitious agenda, and now through the American Climate Corps, we’ll work across the federal family to advance projects that promote environmental justice, resilience, and clean energy. The Climate Corps represents a significant step forward in engaging and nurturing young leaders who are passionate about climate action, furthering our journey towards a sustainable and equitable future.”

The Agreement Establishes Climate Corps Goals, Leadership Committees

The plan outlines several principles for the new Climate Corps, such as offering a comprehensive approach to tackling climate change while also providing members with pathways toward high-quality employment. Compensation will also reportedly ensure program accessibility — the Climate Corps aims to particularly expand workforce pathways for disadvantaged communities that may be overburdened by pollution and environmental degradation.

An executive committee comprised of leaders from each of the seven agencies was also established through the MOU, along with a working group created for the initiative to be carried out.

According to the White House, more than 40,000 people showed interest in joining the Climate Corps within the first three weeks of its launch. A website was created about the program for those interested in searching for various opportunities, many of which will work to fill workforce gaps in renewable energy, civil service, and other climate-related industries key to meeting net-zero targets.

The first cohort of American Climate Corps members is expected to be established in the summer of 2024.