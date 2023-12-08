Scope3 Adds DOOH Advertising to Emissions Measurement Services

Scope3 is adding digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising emissions to its carbon measurement platform amidst expected growth of the industry.

Digital out-of-home advertising includes advertising channels such as billboards, taxi screens, and other public venues, and DOOH ad spending is predicted to grow from $17 billion in 2023 to nearly $24 billion by 2028.

The advertising method includes a wide array of variables when considering emissions impact, which Scope3 has identified by using channel-specific data and analyzing the energy grid mix of screen locations, among other factors. One key finding from Scope3’s DOOH modeling so far is that the most sustainable advertising strategies are not always linked to using smaller screens.

Scope3 worked with Hivestack, a DOOH ad tech company, to build the new model, and additional support for ongoing adaptations of the model is backed by JCDecaux ANZ, Go Media, Lumo, and VIOOH.

“Brands need a sustainability partner that can provide reliable emissions data for every channel in their media plans,” said Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder of Scope3. “Mapping and modeling a complex and interconnected media ecosystem can’t be done alone, it took a community of collaborators with deep channel expertise months of building and testing to bring DOOH measurement to life.”

According to Scope3, 100,000 screens around the world power the Scope3 DOOH emissions model, and the company plans to further expand this number.

Scope3’s Funding for Advertising Decarbonization, Additional Strategies Explored

In October 2023, Scope3 said it had raised $20 million in its Series B funding round to go towards developing the company’s collaborative sustainability platform (CSP). The CSP allows advertising companies to see their emissions impact and make data-informed decisions to achieve emissions reductions.

Media and advertising reportedly account for about 3.5% of global emissions, with one ad campaign estimated to cause about 70 tons of emissions. Many global brands and advertisers have made emissions commitments, according to Scope3, and the company’s platform may help companies meet their decarbonization goals and prepare for regulatory requirements.

Additional efforts have been made to decarbonize advertising, such as research exploring improvements that may be made to reduce emissions, such as efficient production, sustainable equipment use, and proper ad targeting. Additionally, this past summer, ad platform Gold Loop created a tool that allows advertisers to identify carbon-intensive publishers.

Scope3’s new DOOH emissions model is available through its application programming interface and the company said it will be added to its CSP in 2024.