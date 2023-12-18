One Month Left to Submit for E+E Leader Awards 2024

With the holiday season upon us, it’s the perfect time to reflect and showcase your sustainable projects and products — and the E+E Leader Awards deadline is fast approaching!

Why Enter?

Global Recognition: Be known as a sustainability leader.

Peer Acknowledgment: Stand out in your industry.

Earth Day Announcement: Winners revealed on a global stage.

Multiple Categories, Including the New Consumer and Residential

There are categories for both products and projects.

Product recognition will include categories on business and infrastructure, software and cloud, and the new consumer and residential awards. Project categories are broken down into energy innovation, environmental impact, and software implementation.

Entering is easy through an online form. Ready your innovative project or product submission today and get it entered by January 15, 2024.

Remember, “You can’t win if you don’t enter.” Seize your chance to shine!

Enter the E+E Leader Awards 2024 Now

Winners will be notified by early March, with a global announcement of the selections on Earth Day 2024.

Don’t miss out. Submit now and let’s celebrate your achievements together!