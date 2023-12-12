The Department of Interior has proposed an offshore wind energy lease sale in the Central Atlantic, building on the four other offshore wind lease auctions during the Biden-Harris administration.

The previous four auctions brought in almost $5.5 billion in high bids, including a record-breaking sale offshore of New York and New Jersey. In addition, the auctions resulted in the first-ever sales offshore the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico coasts.

The proposed lease sale includes one area offshore of Delaware and Maryland and one offshore area of Virginia. According to the DOI, lease Area A-2 consists of 101,443 acres and is approximately 26.4 nautical miles from Delaware Bay, while lease Area C-1 consists of 176,505 acres and is approximately 35 nm from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.

“The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will continue to work closely with our government partners and key stakeholders as we move forward with the leasing process in the Central Atlantic,” said Elizabeth Klein, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) director. “We are excited to announce this proposed sale and underscore our commitment to explore additional areas in the Central Atlantic for potential offshore wind development.”

The proposal and previous auctions come as the U.S. is seeing a surge in new wind and renewable energy projects. Much of the interest has been spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act, which included numerous provisions and incentives for renewable energy.

The BOEM is seeking comments on whether the two lease areas should be offered in a lease sale next year. The sites have the potential to power more than 2.2 million homes with clean energy. In selecting the sites, BOEM partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science to develop a comprehensive, ecosystem-based ocean planning model.

Earlier this year, the BOEM announced three Central Atlantic Wind Energy Areas (WEAs). At the time, the agency noted another area, WEA B-1, still needed more study. The area is located approximately 23.5 nautical miles offshore of Ocean City, Maryland, and is not included in the latest lease sale proposal. The site may be considered as part of a potential second lease sale in the Central Atlantic, which could occur as soon as 2025, according to DOI.

The proposed lease sale will be published in the Federal Register followed by a 60-day public comment period.