Google, ASM and HP Join Renewable Energy Program Focused on Semiconductors

Google, ASM, and HP have all signed on as new global sponsors for Schneider Electric’s Catalyze program, joining Intel and Applied Materials in the effort to accelerate renewable energy across the global semiconductor value chain and IT supply landscape.

The program, which was launched in July, asks semiconductor industry suppliers to collaborate and transition to renewable sources of energy across their value chain and ecosystem. The program encourages collective action through the procurement of renewable energy by leveraging the purchasing power of buyer cohorts.

The program targets the semiconductor industry, which is vital for numerous other industries, including computing, telecommunications, utilities, healthcare, transportation and more. The semiconductor industry’s carbon footprint was equivalent to 500 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2021, according to a recent study by the SEMI Semiconductor Climate Consortium. Of that, 16% came from the supply chain. Through decarbonization efforts and leveraging lower-carbon sources of energy, the industry can reduce its Scope 3 emissions, which relate to its value chain.

“Transitioning to carbon-free semiconductor manufacturing is critical to reducing global emissions, and no company can do it alone,” Michael Terrell, senior director of energy and climate at Google, said in a statement. “We are excited to become a founding sponsor of the Catalyze program and look forward to working with our fellow sponsors and suppliers to expand the use of clean energy across this critical area of Google’s supply chain.”

The program asks for collaboration across the industry and can provide suppliers that may not have the capacity on their own to participate in the market for utility-scale power purchase agreements. The combined purchasing power across the value chain will accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects.

“Collaboration is critical in reducing global emissions, no one company nor one industry alone can do it all. That is why Catalyze is so important, it enables companies to come together to make one plus one equal three,” John Golightly, vice president of sustainability, ASM, said in a statement. “If we tried to do this alone with our suppliers it could never equal the impact and scale of the Catalyze program, and for that, we are excited to be a founding sponsor.”