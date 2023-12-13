GE Aerospace Tests 10 Aircraft Engine Models with 100% SAF

GE Aerospace is making strides in the aviation industry’s push toward sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), after testing 10 different engine models made by the company.

GE Aerospace said it reached the milestone with its joint venture partners after beginning testing SAF with the engine models in 2016.

In 2018, GE90 engines powered the first commercial airliner flight with 100% SAF in engines on the Boeing ecoDemonstrator, a 777 freighter in partnership with FedEx Express. In 2021, LEAP-1B engines* powered the first passenger experimental flight with 100% SAF in one of the two engines on a United Airlines Boeing 737-8, and GE Aerospace did it again this year with LEAP-1B engines powered test flights on 100% SAF in both engines of the Boeing ecoDemonstrator Explorer, a 737-10 destined for United Airlines, as part of emissions testing with NASA, the company said.

This year in November, Emirates became the first airline to operate an Airbus A380 using 100% SAF in one of the four GP7200 engines. GE Aerospace has also tested 100% SAF in F414, GE9X, LEAP-1A, Passport, GEnx, HF120, and CFM56 engines.

The Industry Answer

SAF is made from non-petroleum feedstocks and is an alternative fuel that may help reduce emissions in air travel. The industry has hailed the product as a primary way to decarbonize the space.

However, there are some critics who point out that SAF still produces emissions, potentially on par with oil and gas when burned, according to the United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organization. In addition, some reports suggest production of SAF won’t keep up with demand, limiting its impact on reducing traditional fuel use.

GE Aerospace is an inaugural investor in the United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund to help increase the supply of SAF.

Currently, airlines are allowed to operate on a maximum of 50% SAF combined with conventional jet fuel. Last month Virgin Atlantic and Gulfstream Aerospace each completed transatlantic flights using SAF.

GE Aerospace’s test with 100% SAF examined the performance and impact of its use on contrails and emissions.

“These tests demonstrate that we are leading and prepared to support our customers to operate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel. We’re proud of doing the hard work to better understand the impact of different emissions on the environment and using science to guide the technology we are developing to invent the future of flight,” said Mohamed Ali, vice president of engineering for GE Aerospace.

In its testing, GE Aerospace is “going from engine system testing to engine component and sub-component level evaluations.” This means evaluating components exposed to and impacted by fuels, including the engine fuel system and the combustor where fuel is burned. The tests are also looking at different SAF types produced from different pathways to assess their impact on engine operability, efficiency, durability, and emissions.

Net-Zero Ambitions

According to GE Aerospace, the aviation industry has a long-term goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. One of the goals is for aviation fuel in 2030 to be 5% less carbon intensive than conventional jet fuel used today, according to governments that gathered in November at the third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels and agreed on an interim step.

However, meeting net-zero goals also requires other innovations to improve fuel efficiency.

GE Aerospace is currently conducting multiple demonstrations, including the CFM RISE (Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines) program in partnership with Safran Aircraft Engines and the Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project with NASA. The program aims for more than 20% better fuel efficiency with 20% lower CO2 emissions compared to the most efficient engines in service today. Additionally, the company is developing open fan engine architecture and hybrid electric systems that are compatible with 100% SAF.