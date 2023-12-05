Food, Agriculture Climate Declaration Released at COP28

More than 130 world leaders in attendance at COP28 have signed a declaration to urgently adapt agriculture and food systems to the changing climate, outlining efforts such as financial support for food producers, food security measures, and resource management improvements.

The declaration includes five key objectives that aim to integrate agriculture and food systems into climate plans at large, making climate action within the industry a mainstream element of policy agendas. Included objectives range from financial support to ecosystem conservation and largely work to protect the industry’s vulnerable populations. The declaration also includes specific measures intended to help work toward the outlined goals.

Declaration Commits to Support for Agricultural Communities and Conservation

First off, the declaration commits to scaling up adaptation and resilience efforts for farmers and other food producers, including financial and technical backing for tools such as early warning systems, which continuously monitor food supply and demand. A similar listed objective includes support for workers whose livelihoods are threatened by climate change. The declaration also includes a commitment to promote food security worldwide, especially through social protection systems, school feeding programs, research, and more.

In order to address the environmental damage caused by the food and agriculture sector, the two final objectives focus on water conservation and improved land-use practices. According to the declaration, this includes strengthening the integrated management of water and maximizing the possibilities already available in using regenerative agricultural practices to help restore land and ecosystems.

Providing Action Items for Meeting Food and Agriculture Goals

After explaining these key targets, the declaration outlines a number of measures that leaders intend to take towards their achievement.

The first major action includes integrating agriculture and food systems into National Adaptation Plans, Nationally Determined Contributions, and other related strategies before COP30. Policies will also be reportedly implemented to increase incomes supporting agricultural livelihoods while also contributing to reduced emissions, with increased funding expected to help in adapting to climate change.

Also mentioned is a commitment to scale science-based innovations that may increase sustainable food system productivity and a plan to strengthen the multilateral trading system led by the World Trade Organization.

“There is no path to achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and keeping 1.5C within reach, that does not urgently address the interactions between food systems, agriculture, and climate,” said H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE minister of climate change and environment and COP28 food systems lead. “Today’s commitment from countries around the world will help to build a global food system fit for the future.”