ExxonMobil Building Carbon Capture Plant with FuelCell Energy

ExxonMobil’s affiliate Esso Nederland BV is planning to build a carbon capture and storage pilot plant at its Rotterdam Manufacturing Complex. The plant, developed jointly with FuelCell Energy, will not only reduce carbon emissions but also aim to obtain data on the performance and operability of carbonate fuel cell technology.

The fuel cells have the ability to capture CO2 emissions from industrial sources before they are released into the atmosphere. The pilot will also look at any potential technical issues that could occur in a commercial environment, as well as understand the costs of installing and operating a carbonate fuel cell (CFC) plant for carbon capture. CFC technology is meant to be more efficient in the capture process and also provides additional revenue streams that could further reduce costs.

According to ExxonMobil, CFC technology is also modular, meaning it can potentially be deployed across a wide range of deployment scales.

“The unique advantage of this technology is that it not only captures CO2 but also produces low carbon power, heat, and hydrogen as co-products,” Geoff Richardson, senior vice president of commercial and business development for ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, said in a statement. “We are excited for the opportunity to pilot this innovation at our own Rotterdam facility.”

Oil and Gas Tackles Carbon Capture

The announcement of the pilot plant comes as the oil and gas industry is pushing for CCS technology as a means to decarbonize the industry.

However, some critics have pointed out that the carbon capture solutions may not align with climate change goals, potentially falling short of global recommendations. CCS technology is also expensive and does not impact new emissions. As the oil and gas industry supports CCS technology and solutions within its industry, the strategy does not include reducing new emissions and burning of fossil fuels.

“FuelCell Energy and ExxonMobil believe that capturing carbon at the source is an efficient way to decarbonize heavy industry,” FuelCell Energy President and CEO Jason Few said in a statement. “This technology can capture carbon and produce electricity simultaneously, making it a game-changer in the industry.”

The new pilot also comes after ExxonMobil recently updated its Corporate Plan 2027, outlining its $20 billion push to lower emissions and move further into biofuels and lithium.