EU Releases Sustainable Products, EcoDesign Rules Promote Circularity

The European Union has agreed upon an update to its ecodesign regulations, including rules meant to enforce both waste reduction measures and the creation of long-lasting, sustainable products made with fewer resources such as energy and water.

The new rule update prioritizes sustainability requirements for steel, textile, furniture, tire, and chemical products, with these product groups expected to adopt working plans within nine months of the creation of new legislation. The EU Commission is expected to soon outline specific product requirements through additional legislation.

The update also includes measures meant to inform consumers of the impact of their purchases, requiring digital “product passports” with relevant information about a given product.

Ban on Unsold Product Destruction, Targets Fashion Industry

The last major update to the regulations includes a ban on destruction of unsold consumer products. This practice, especially prevalent in the fashion industry, is commonly used since recycling them is more costly, and inventory taxes may be avoided.

The destruction of unsold apparel, clothing accessories, and footwear will be specifically banned by the EU, two years after the law is put into effect. Additionally, companies that destroy any unsold goods will have to report the quantity of products destroyed each year along with the reasoning for doing so.

“It is time to end the model of ‘take, make, dispose’ that is so harmful to our planet, our health, and our economy,” said Alessandra Moretti, a member of the EU Parliament. “New products will be designed in a way that benefits all, respects our planet, and protects the environment. Sustainable products will become the norm, allowing consumers to save energy, repair, and make smart environmental choices when they are shopping. Banning the destruction of unsold textiles and footwear will also contribute to a shift in the way fast fashion manufacturers produce their goods.”

Policy Contributions to Circularity, Growing Demand for Sustainable Products

The EU ecodesign regulations are meant to encourage production of goods that may be easy to repair, reuse, and recycle, supporting a circular economy. Demand for circular products has increased as waste and pollution accumulate from disposable or single-use materials, especially plastics.

According to research, consumer preference for sustainable products is on the rise, with many willing to spend more on purchases with less of an environmental impact

In response, a number of industries have introduced more circular product design and recycling programs. For example, some fashion brands have begun using recycled or otherwise sustainable materials in some of their products. However, further policy measures will reportedly be needed to accomplish more widespread circularity and to considerably reduce waste generation.