Decarbonizing Healthcare Also Reduces Costs

Sustainability efforts in health systems can be both environmentally friendly and cost-effective, according to new research from Royal Philips and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The research examined a project announced in May 2023 that aimed to decarbonize the radiology department at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC). The research looked at 13 diagnostic imaging devices, including MRI, CT, ultrasound, and X-ray, which cover an estimated 12,000 patient scans per month. The carbon emissions emitted by these scans over a period of 10 years are equivalent to 1,000 gas cars driven for one year. Energy use of scanners accounted for more than half of the total emissions released from diagnostic radiology.

The findings revealed that upgrades and other circular business models can reduce the total cost of ownership of an MR system by up to 23% and carbon emissions by 17%. For CR, refurbished systems can reduce costs of ownership by up to 10% and carbon emissions by 6%, while equipment upgrades can reduce ownership costs by 8% and emissions by 4%.

In addition, the research found significant implications to reduce greenhouse gas emissions outside of patient scanning time, where 44%-75% of energy is consumed. Working with staff and industry partners to improve scan efficiency and reduce emissions between scans. Another solution may be turning to AI technology to conserve energy and reduce unnecessary scan repetition.

“Human health is closely connected to the health of the environment, and we need to take care of both, which is why we feel a great sense of urgency to address our carbon emissions and develop a more sustainable and healthier path forward,” Diana Carver, assistant professor of radiology and radiological sciences, VUMC, said in a statement. “Our collaboration is leveraging our team’s collective knowledge and expertise to reveal key learnings that will direct our efforts to cut emissions.”

Philips and VUMC created a set of prioritized interventions to be implemented at the radiology department, and the two also shared their research during the Radiological Society of North America Scientific Session and Annual Assembly, RSNA 2023, last month.

“It is imperative that healthcare acts quickly, collectively, and globally to mitigate climate impact,” said Jeff DiLullo, chief region leader, Philips North America. “This study challenges conventional thinking that sustainability increases costs when it, in fact, does just the opposite. Energy-efficient, circular, digital and cloud-based technologies can help address climate change and this research shows that individual behavioral changes can also play an important role in speeding up global efforts towards decarbonization”

The research comes as numerous companies and industry leaders are seeking ways to reduce the environmental impact of the healthcare space, which accounts for as much as 4.6% of total greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Commonwealth Fund.