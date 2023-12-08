Crypto.com Arena, r.World Implement Reuse Pilot Program for Depeche Mode Concerts

Crypto.com Arena reusable foodware company r.World will introduce a reusable cup pilot program during upcoming Depeche Mode concerts in Los Angeles this month.

The pilot program will use r.World’s reusable cups to replace single-use food service ware, commonly used at concerts, sporting events, and other large-scale gatherings. Crypto.com Arena expects the program to divert hundreds of thousands of single-use cups from the waste stream through reuse.

Depeche Mode fans in attendance may use their own, personal reusable cups during the concerts, then return them to the venue once the event is over. The concerts are set to take place Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, 2023.

r.World works to build the infrastructure needed to implement reuse at scale and has partnered with cities, corporations, restaurants, museums, schools, and more towards this aim. Through its system, the company drops off needed servicewear to a given location, then customers may use and return them at designated, on-site drop-off locations. The company later picks up the returned items and sanitizes them to be used again.

“We’re excited to work with Crypto.com Arena — as one of the busiest venues in the world, the positive environmental impact potential of reuse is massive,” said Michael Martin, founder and CEO of r.World. “They’ve led the industry and operated in the most environmentally innovative ways since opening in 1999, and so it’s no surprise they’re launching the pilot reuse program in the L.A. market and ultimately, driving change across the live events industry.”

Research Supports Potential for Returnable Packaging to Address Plastic Crisis

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation recently released a study, “Unlocking a Reuse Revolution,” explaining how reusable materials may be realistically used to help reduce plastic waste and pollution.

According to the research report, scaling-up reuse would require infrastructure, such as collection and transportation, like the services provided by r.World but at a much larger scale. It would also require standardization of packaging for certain products and high return rates from customers. The research report also emphasized that policy measures will need to be taken to scale reuse.

Reuse programs, while mostly operating on a small-scale or still in trial stages, have been explored in various industries in addition to the event space.

For example, Del Monte has introduced reusable containers to reduce waste accrued from shipping bananas to grocery stores. The global returnable packaging market is also expected to grow to value about $172 billion by 2030, according to a Research and Markets report.

Crypto.com Arena officials said they will evaluate the reusable cup program at the concerts to determine if similar projects will be used full-time at the venue.