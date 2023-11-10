Terraformation Forest Restoration Program Scales Operations, Adds New Projects

Terraformation has progressed three of its Seed to Carbon Forest Accelerator program projects to their second phase and has started several new projects, working toward selling carbon credits through forest restoration efforts.

The Accelerator program includes carbon-funded reforestation projects meant to restore native biodiversity across the world. The program has completed its first phase, which assessed select projects’ ability to grow into full-scale carbon projects, sequestering carbon through natural processes and biodiversity restoration.

Carbon projects are commonly used to sell carbon credits that companies may purchase to offset their emissions impact. In this second phase, forestry teams will prepare Project Design Documents to further prepare for carbon sales and to monitor carbon data.

Three projects are to move on to the second phase, including a mangrove restoration project in Ghana, a tropical montane forest restoration project in Colombia, and a species recovery project in East Africa. The projects are expected to benefit local communities and improve land management in the area while contributing to emissions reductions.

Six new projects based in Southeast Asia are also being introduced and will be starting the first phase of development. In addition, Terraformation is implementing a trial partnership with The Nature Conservancy Asia-Pacific to help with forestry training, reportedly one of the main obstacles for forestry teams worldwide.

Forest Restoration Stabilizes Climate, Funded Through Carbon Market

Forests are known as key locations for sequestering carbon. Through soil, wood, and plant matter, forests have trapped an average of 2 billion metric tons of carbon annually, keeping it from entering the atmosphere. As climate change contributes to biodiversity loss, action is being taken to restore plant species and to keep forests healthy, otherwise these carbon sequestering abilities may be damaged or lost.

Carbon markets offer a method for funding forest restoration, as selling carbon credits can attach economic benefits to restoring forest ecosystems. Terraformation is working to establish high-quality, transparent carbon credits that may fund its projects into the future.

“New forestry teams are needed immediately to fulfill the demand for biodiverse, high-quality carbon credits, creating a new generation of credits that exceed current standards of transparency,” said Yishan Wong, founder and CEO of Terraformation. “We’re restoring trust in the market by conducting quality due diligence paired with on-the-ground forestry expertise to identify high-integrity projects that prioritize biodiversity, provide real benefits, and establish climate equity for local communities.”