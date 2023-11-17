Sustainable Fashion Line Made from Inter Miami Soccer Jerseys

ROWZ and (re)boot have collaborated to create a sustainable retail fashion collection made out of Inter Miami CF soccer gear from the past two seasons.

The 50-piece jersey collection features clothing from Inter Miami’s training room, including player-worn match jerseys, training tops, goalie jerseys, and other materials. Each piece from the collection will also have a tag label made by Avery Dennison, including an NFC chip that offers background behind the garment’s previous life and other digital features for fans.

Soccer Club Aims to Promote Waste Reduction in Sports Industry

The partnership is a part of Inter Miami’s initiative to reduce waste in the sports industry while uniting athletes and fans towards sustainability. The Major League Soccer club released its first (re)boot collection in March 2023, which included up-cycled training jerseys made into new jersey uniform sets for youth soccer players.

“Our partnership with (re)boot holds a special place within our club, as it seamlessly aligns with our core mission of harnessing the power of fútbol to do good,” said said Mike Ridley, SVP of brand and marketing at Inter Miami CF and lead of Inter Miami’s One Planet initiative. “It also bolsters our ongoing commitment to promoting recycled materials and sustainability. We take great pride in continuing to unite with (re)boot for this transformative initiative that leaves a lasting, positive impact on our planet.”

Inter Miami’s One Planet initiative included a three part awareness campaign about responsible plastic use and pollution of ocean habitats. In a partnership with Adidas, the club released One Planet jerseys made entirely from recycled plastics that were once ocean waste, with the team debuting the jerseys for a match on Earth Day.

Collaboration Meets Crossover of Sports, Fashion Industry Waste Reduction Efforts

The ROWZ and (re)boot partnership represents two industries that have recognized their significant impact on the planet, largely due to their waste-generating capacity.

The sports industry, which holds multiple, large-scale events throughout the year, generates waste from fans and players alike. Organizers of the 2020 Super Bowl found that the average NFL game generates about 80,000 pounds of trash that goes directly to landfills. Some sports organizations have begun using compostable food and beverage containers in an attempt to mitigate this impact.

The fashion industry has also come under scrutiny as a major waste producer, generating about 1.92 million tons of textile waste each year and over-production, especially from fast fashion brands. Upcycling, or making new clothing items from pre-used fabrics like in the present collaboration, has become a popular trend for promoting circularity in the sector. Further, Circ Lyocell, a fabric made from recycled textiles, was recently used for the first time in the luxury fashion market to similarly promote circularity.