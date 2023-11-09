Redwood, KIUC Decommission, Recycle Battery Storage Project

Redwood Materials is working alongside Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) to decommission the utility’s 4.6 megawatt-hour battery storage system in Hawaii.

Redwood Materials will decommission, transport, and recycle materials from the energy storage site at its facility in northern Nevada. Stationary storage decommissioning and recycling are reportedly integral to its business as it looks to achieve long-term battery circularity.

As energy storage in the United States continues to grow, Redwood states that overseeing responsible decommissioning is crucial when storage projects reach end-of-life. U.S. storage capacity reached 4.8 gigawatts last year, and Redwood said it plans to set an example for ensuring this continued growth is accompanied by responsible practices through the whole energy storage lifecycle. Redwood recently worked with Southern Company in Georgia to decommission its battery storage facility, recycling over 50,000 pounds of batteries.

Recently, the company also raised $1 billion in series D shares in order to expand its domestic battery recycling capabilities. It has also partnered with Toyota to recycle hybrid EV batteries and to incorporate battery recycling more broadly into North American battery supply chains.

Hawaii, KIUC Shift to Renewables

KIUC has committed to the goal of using renewable resources to generate 100% of its power by 2033, reflecting Hawaii’s broader commitment to clean energy. Currently, the utility is able to operate the grid completely on renewable energy generation on sunlit days.

Hawaii signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Energy to reduce its heavy dependence on fossil fuels in 2008 and has since set the goal of being the first state to meet 100% renewable portfolio standards by 2045. According to the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative, the state has earned recognition as a clean energy leader and plans to continue embracing innovative clean energy technologies.

This year has seen additional moves towards Hawaii’s clean energy transition. Altus Power launched a community solar project in the state, reportedly the largest of its kind, adding 5 megawatts of solar capacity to support a local medical facility and Oahu residents. Lendlease also partnered with Holu Hou Energy earlier this year to install energy storage and solar panel systems for shared use by military families in the same region.