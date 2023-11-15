Recyclus Launches Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Solution

United Kingdom-based Recyclus Group has launched LiBox, a storage solution that allows for safe handling and transportation of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in electric vehicles.

The new storage product will reportedly fill the demand for the safe disposal and reuse of lithium-ion batteries, especially for recycling operations. The lithium-ion battery recycling market has grown significantly as more EVs are produced and auto companies look to create circular markets and save costs on materials needed to make batteries.

The LiBox is a steel, pallet-sized box that may control thermal conditions of up to 2,000 degrees Celsius, and it contains protection pillows in case of fire. It is also United Nations-certified and ADR compliant, therefore currently meeting the highest global standard for transporting hazardous goods. The box design is also modular, so parts may be replaced to allow for ongoing use.

Waylands has already started using LiBoxes to effectively store waste lithium-ion batteries for its Volvo retail network in Bristol, Reading, and Oxford in the U.K.

“There is a growing issue across the U.K. where these batteries are being stored on commercial properties unsafely and without an onward processing plan,” said Robin Brundle, director and co-founder of Recyclus Group. “LiBox is a simple solution that de-risks a business and, combined with our recycling facility, enables the materials to be moved on for sustainable processing and reuse.”

Recyclus also provides its own battery recycling services, with a recycling center capable of processing 22,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries each year.

LiBox Storage Responds to Safety Hazards of Battery Recycling

A number of lithium-ion battery recycling facilities have been planned for construction this year, but as recycling efforts increase, fire incidents at waste and recycling facilities have also reportedly gone up. According to a report by Michigan-based Fire Rover, 390 waste and recycling facility fires were reported in the United States and Canada in 2022, the most ever reported since tracking such fires began in 2016.

Lithium-ion batteries may present a fire hazard if not carefully handled, so solutions such as LiBox are being implemented to address this risk.

Recycling lithium-ion batteries has become increasingly necessary for the growing EV industry, so maintaining a safe, sustainable battery recycling process may support its continued expansion.