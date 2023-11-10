Decorative textile producer Valdese Weavers has teamed up with global recycled cotton fiber producer, Recover, in a new sustainable push for the home textile industry as Valdese Weaver will integrate Recover’s recycled cotton fabrics into its products.

The partnership brings together two companies in different stages of the textile supply chain that aim to combine their expertise to drive sustainability in the industry. The companies will integrate Recover’s fiber into Valdese Weavers’s product lines, with textile mills delivering the sustainable and innovative fabrics. The integration into the product lines will also accelerate the production of low-impact products, such as sofas, cushions, and curtains.

Valdese works with furniture manufacturers, distributors, and retailers and already offers an environmentally conscious collection of products, the company said. Recover produces recycled cotton fiber and has been in business for more than 75 years. The company is also backed by major investors, including STORY3 Capital, Goldman Sachs, Fortress Investment Group, and Eldridge Industries.

Plans to Increase Sustainability in the Textile Industry

The textile and clothing industry is considered a high-polluting industry due to high energy use, water and chemical use, the generation of textile waste, and microfibre shedding into the environment, according to an article in Frontiers in Environmental Science.

“We are proud to partner with Recover as a natural fiber platform for our customers searching for sustainable fabrics,” Blake Millinor, president of Valdese Weavers, said in a statement. “Recover compliments our sustainable product offering by helping create a more circular material solution. We are excited to be working with the Recover team to tell this unique story and develop more responsible textile solutions for our customers.”

The partnership will also facilitate brands and retailers to reduce their environmental impact from virgin raw material production by using Recycled Claim Standard and Global Recycled Standard verified recycled fiber.

“The textile industry needs new solutions and collaborations across its supply chain, which is why we are excited to team up with Valdese Weavers and expand our product to the upholstery and home textile segment,” Alfredo Ferre, CEO at Recover, said in a statement. “Our expertise in producing low-impact, high-quality recycled fibers, will help achieve our shared goals in minimizing the impact on the natural resources we share.”

Other businesses have made recent moves to improve the sustainability of the textile industry, including Better Cotton, which released a traceability tool allowing companies to identify and disclose the origin of cotton used in their products, also tracking its impact along the supply chain.