Mercedes-Benz Launches North America EV Charging Hub

As part of its electric vehicle charging network launch across North America, Mercedes-Benz has established its first Charging Hub at its United States headquarters in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

The Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub includes chargers that may service any brand of EV with fast charging rates of up to 400 kilowatts. The facility is also powered with renewable energy and is carbon neutral, according to the company. Other features include a charging lounge for customers, weather covers topped with solar panels, and a handicap-accessible charging station.

The new hub is reportedly the first step in the company’s joint venture with MN8 Energy, which includes an investment of more than $1 billion to deliver 2,500 chargers through at least 400 charging hubs across North America by 2030.

“The Mercedes-Benz Charging Network expands global charging options for customers of all EV brands to promote clean, electric mobility,” said Franz Reiner, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Mobility. “In North America, our strategy is clear: focusing on where EV drivers are and where they are going to enhance the North American EV charging map while setting new standards for quality and customer experience. These efforts will pave the way for greater EV adoption here in North America and around the world.”

Additional EV Charging Network Expansion Planned

Mercedes-Benz said its main driver value network strategy is retail integration. The company has recently announced that several new charging hubs will be opened at Buc-ee’s travel centers in Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia by the end of this year and has also made an agreement with Simon to install chargers at its retail outlets.

With the expansion of its charging network, Mercedes-Benz aims to push for the adoption of EVs by installing hubs in areas with charging gaps as well as regions with high quantities of EVs on the road.

Earlier this year, the company joined the Tesla Supercharger network along with other major auto brands, such as GM, Rivian, and Ford, as the United States works to implement a national standard EV charger to accommodate all EVs.

Outside of North America, the company also plans to expand charging sites in Europe, China, and other core markets, reportedly working to establish over 10,000 charging points globally.