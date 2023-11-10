Large-Scale Battery Storage System Installed in Sweden

ADS-TEC Energy has installed eight large-scale energy storage modules, reportedly the most powerful platforms of its kind in Sweden, that will work to support the country’s shift to renewable energy.

The battery solution maintains a capacity of 20 megawatts and includes grid-supporting services that are especially useful during energy demand fluctuations. Battery storage is commonly used to stabilize the grid and distribute energy during peak energy demand, and the new modules come with remote access to operational data for grid workers to manage energy flow.

The new installation was done for Polar Structure, a sustainable infrastructure company that helps develop and finance projects for a green transition.

Battery Storage Supports Secure Energy Supply

The ADS-TEC systems may be integrated into existing systems, such as solar energy systems or electric vehicle charging stations, to support a secure energy supply.

Battery storage is said to be a key factor in supporting renewable energy systems as they are increasingly incorporated into the grid. Most renewable energy sources, such as sun and wind, rely on inconsistent natural forces to generate energy, and therefore cannot always provide steady energy. Battery storage systems may reserve excess energy for later, on-demand use.

“The transition to a carbon-neutral energy economy is one of the greatest challenges of our time,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. “In particular, the energy systems of tomorrow will be more electrified, more digitalized, and more decentralized. We are proud that we were able to develop and install a modular large-scale storage facility for our partner Polar Structure with a total capacity of over 20 MW, a first for Sweden. This successful partnership with Polar Structure demonstrates the demand for large-scale grid-stabilizing storage systems.”

Sweden’s Transition to Renewables Supported by Energy Policy

Sweden has been considered a global leader in decarbonization, largely due to its carbon pricing system and commitment to a grid supported by renewable energy.

The country introduced a carbon tax in 1991, one of the first countries to do so, leading to a steady decline in emissions along with economic growth.

Sweden’s renewable energy system has similarly contributed to emissions reductions without compromising on energy use — the country reportedly uses more energy per capita than most others but still has comparatively low emissions. The Swedish government has implemented a number of incentives and policies to support renewable energy growth, such as the Electricity Certificate System, a market-based support system for renewable production.

Sweden operated at 50% renewable energy in 2012 and aims to reach 100% renewable energy by 2040, so the country continues to install new, innovative renewable energy projects. Earlier this year, construction in Skara, Sweden, began for the world’s largest wooden wind turbine, capable of generating 2 MW of power at a lower cost than traditional wind turbines.