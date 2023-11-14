JBM Launches Recyclable Packaging Paper

Packaging manufacturer JBM Packaging has launched its new recyclable and water-resistant packaging.

Dubbed Hydroblox, the uncoated recyclable paper debuted as an alternative to plastic or wax-coated paper with up to 200% greater water resistance than a standard paper, according to the company. The product is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use with food products, and JBM announced the product ahead of American Recycles Day on Nov. 15.

“America Recycles Day encourages Americans to be more mindful of what they consume, and to pledge to recycle more and recycle correctly in their everyday lives,” Jessica Black, director of sales, JBM Packaging, said in a statement. “Hydroblox helps them do this. With recycling certification from Western Michigan University, it equips brands with a plastic-free option when it comes to water-resistant packaging.”

The product’s debut comes as the green packaging market is exploding. One recent estimate puts the global green packaging market at a projected value of nearly $238.4 billion through 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.44% from 2023 to 2028. Plastics are a growing problem across the globe. Despite their convenience, plastic packaging comes at a significant environmental cost. Namely, 9.2 billion tons of plastic have been produced, but just 9% has been recycled properly, according to Supply Chain Solutions Center.

Hydroblox can also be used for items other than food, such as outdoor gear and camping equipment, personal care items, cosmetics, art supplies, and pet products. The company also said it could be used to protect items like parking tickets from water.

Hydroblox began as a product as a paper cup to be used at water coolers, fitness centers, and snacks. Due to customers’ desire to reduce non-recyclable packaging, the company expanded its application.

“Across all industries, our customers want plastic-free packaging solutions,” Black said. “Hydroblox is an example of how JBM continuously innovates to balance rigorous performance specifications with sustainability requirements. We want to give our customers quality alternatives as they look to replace their plastic packaging.”