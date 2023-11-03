Expanding our Awards Program at E+E Leader

Dear Esteemed Readers, Subscribers, and Distinguished E+E Leader Award Entrants, Past and Future,

We’re elated to present our latest stride in recognizing excellence as we unveil our expanded awards program, providing an array of opportunities for your remarkable products and projects to gain the recognition they deserve.

In a bid to further align with our shared commitment to sustainability, we’re thrilled to announce that we’ve moved the E+E Leader Award Winner Recognition Day to the most fitting date of all – Earth Day, which falls on April 22, 2024.

This pivotal shift has prompted some minor adjustments to our timeline. Leveraging a cutting-edge platform to facilitate entries and streamline the process for our honored judges, you’ll now have until January 15, 2024, to craft and refine your submissions. For the early birds who start submissions by Nov. 16, 2023, we offer an exclusive Early Bird Discount of $50 per submission (simply use the code EEL2024 at checkout).

As E+E Leader Award recipients, you’ll bask in the well-deserved limelight. The moment of triumph arrives on Earth Day, with winners having the option to showcase their achievements during our Solutions Summit scheduled for June 4-5, 2024. Furthermore, we’ll once again compile our anticipated annual awards eBook, to be shared during the Solutions Summit, immortalizing your excellence in the field.

Entering the E+E Leader Awards is a seamless journey. Navigate to our Awards page to find comprehensive information and access the innovative Award Force platform. If you’re curious about the exceptional projects and products that have earned these coveted accolades in the past, dive into our eBook featuring last year’s illustrious winners.

The year 2024 beckons, offering an unparalleled opportunity to shine a spotlight on your environmental and energy management accomplishments. Join us in a celebration of innovation and leadership in sustainability by submitting your entry for the E+E Leader Awards today.

With gratitude for your continued commitment to a greener, more sustainable world,

Kay