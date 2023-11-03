EVgo Deployment Model to Decrease EV Charger Installation Time

EVgo said it has a new electric vehicle charging station prefabrication process that is expected to cut installation times in half and save an average of 15% in station construction costs for eligible sites.

With the new approach, charging equipment components such as dispensers and power cabinets are assembled in a single base frame before shipment to the charger installation site. The modular process should accelerate the timeline for installation while also allowing for high-quality assembly. EVgo may also test and check its charging units at the facility where they are built, which should contribute further to quick deployment timelines.

Additional features will be available with the new prefabrication approach, including the ability to add Wi-Fi infrastructure, accommodate lighting and security cameras, or integrate shades for chargers in sunny areas.

The new prefabrication projects have begun at locations in Florida, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Texas. The first charging site to be installed with this method is located in Texas and should begin construction this month, with the goal of being available for public use by February 2024, the company said.

Charger Installation Method Accelerates EV Charging Infrastructure

With a rising need for EV infrastructure in the country, efficient installation proves especially important. The EV charging transmission and distribution network will reportedly need to expand dramatically in the coming years to accommodate the expected increase in EV adoption throughout the country.

“There are roughly 30,000 fast chargers in the U.S. today, and by 2030, industry analysts estimate we’ll need more than 300,000,” said Dennis Kish, chief operating officer of EVgo. “Innovations like this prefabrication model are critical to scale EVgo’s network and build the infrastructure needed to meet the growing demand for public charging. Prefabricated stations can not only help us save time and cut costs, but also elevate the customer experience by providing popular features drivers want.”

Studies have indicated that the shortage of publicly available EV chargers is the number one reason consumers avoid buying EVs. Additional efforts have been made to standardize and expand the U.S. charging network, with Tesla making its supercharger network accessible to non-Tesla EVs earlier this year.

EVgo has partnered with many auto companies as they work to further expand the EV charging network, including Toyota, GM, KIA, and others.