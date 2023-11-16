E+E Leader Seeks Judges for Awards Program

Environment+Energy Leader is currently seeking a group of seasoned executives to join this year’s panel of judges for the E+E Leader Awards season.

This awards program, now in its 12th year, celebrates excellence and innovation in sustainable and energy-efficient products and solutions, as well as outstanding outcomes in environmental and energy management projects.

E+E Leader is looking for applications from C-Suite executives, presidents, vice presidents, engineers, software experts, and other management professionals who are passionate about sustainability, energy efficiency, ESG, and environmental stewardship. Selected judges will be expected to dedicate a maximum of 10 hours over a two-month period (January to March) for the evaluation of submissions.

“We are excited to welcome new judges to our panel this year, bringing fresh perspectives and expertise to the E+E Leader Awards.,” Environment+Energy Leader’s Kay Harrison said. “Their contributions are vital in identifying and honoring the outstanding achievements in this space.”

Ideal candidates should demonstrate:

A solid foundation in business and proven leadership across any sector.

A keen understanding and appreciation of sustainability, energy, and environmental innovations.

The ability to objectively evaluate award entries, ensuring a fair and thorough assessment process.

Selected judges will play a critical role in:

Evaluating submissions based on innovation, performance, and impact.

Providing valuable insights and feedback to entrants.

Upholding the integrity and high standards of the E+E Leader Awards.

Judges receive:

Access to exclusive networking with prominent industry leaders.

Recognition as a field expert and leader, including a Judges eBadge to showcase your volunteerism on your professional profile.

Insightful learning experiences through a unique lens on the latest trends and innovations in sustainability and energy management while reviewing submissions.

Opportunities to serve as a panelist at the E+E Leader Virtual Solutions Summit in June 2024.

Inclusion of a profile and biography in the 2024 Award Winner eBook, highlighting your contributions and expertise.

Opportunities to contribute as a Guest Author on the E+E Leader site throughout 2024, offering a platform for your insights and thought leadership.

For more information about the E+E Leader Awards and the judging process, please visit E+E Leader Awards or contact Awards@environmentenergyleader.com.