Chemours Expands Lifecycle Program for F-gas Circular Economy

Global chemistry company Chemours has launched its F-gas lifecycle program that will advance safe, global recovery, reclaim, and reuse of fluorinated gasses across the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

The program targets low global warming potential (GWP) Opteon products, Freon refrigerants, and FM-200 portfolios. It began as region and country-specific initiatives and has now been expanded to include global oversight. The company plans to complete a global review to identify expansion and collaboration opportunities.

“At Chemours, we are dedicated to harnessing the power of our chemistry to create a more sustainable and circular future,” Joe Martinko, president of thermal and specialized solutions at Chemours, said in a statement. “We have committed to, and are advancing, significant emission reduction within our gates. Now, we’re expanding our focus to emission reduction throughout the product lifecycle. F-gases — unlike so-called ‘natural’ alternatives — can be recovered, reclaimed, and reused across multiple applications, maximizing resource efficiency, minimizing waste, and lowering emissions. This international F-gas Lifecycle Program will help advance circularity and sustainability around the world, ultimately supporting global climate targets and minimizing impact on our shared planet.”

Chemours has worked in titanium technologies, thermal and specialized systems, and advanced performance materials and provides a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, such as coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial and oil, and gas. Earlier this year the company unveiled sustainable cooling fluid for computing and electric vehicle technologies.

F-gas Impact

F-gasses are man-made gasses used in industrial applications, often used as substitutes for ozone-depleting substances. Despite not harming the ozone, they are still greenhouse gasses, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA). In fact, F-gasses have higher warming potential compared to carbon dioxide, and they are heavy contributors to climate change.

“Fluorinated greenhouse gasses (F-GHGs) include the most potent and longest lasting greenhouse gasses emitted by human activities,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Chemours new program includes agreements in Canada, the United States, Japan, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.