Canoo Delivers First Oklahoma-Made EVs to State Government

Canoo will deliver its electric vehicles made in Oklahoma to the state’s government. The company said it will also increase manufacturing in the state and ship more of its lifestyle delivery vehicles (LDVs) into 2024.

According to the company, Canoo’s LDVs are made to help commercial and government fleets improve efficiency and cut operating costs, and the newly manufactured LDVs will be used by Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES). The company and the state have made an agreement for the purchase of up to 1,000 EVs. Canoo also expects to create more than 1,300 jobs at its Oklahoma City and Pryor facilities to meet EV purchasing demand.

“We are excited to add Canoo vehicles to the state’s pooled fleet as part of a broader initiative to improve efficiency, cut waste, and improve stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” said John Suter, executive director of OMES. “We look forward to evaluating these new assets and the role they can play in modernizing Oklahoma’s vehicle use.”

Development of the LDVs accompanies Canoo’s expansion in the state of Oklahoma, where the company has made agreements on workforce and economic development incentives with a combined value of $113 million over 10 years. Canoo’s electric vehicles are reportedly the first commercial motor vehicles built in Oklahoma since 2006.

Canoo Offers Multiple EV Models, Companies Adopt LDV for Last-Mile Delivery

Canoo, which started manufacturing electric vehicles in 2022, offers a range of EV models, from its lifestyle vehicle to its recently added electric cargo van. The company plans to produce 20,000 of the new electric cargo vehicles by the end of 2023, to be built and assembled in Oklahoma.

The company also said it is accepting preorders in the United States for its completely electric pickup truck, with more than 200 miles of range, as well as for its electric lifestyle vehicle.

Additionally, Canoo has signed an agreement with Walmart for the purchase of 4,500 electric delivery vehicles, including the LDV model. The vehicles will be used for last-mile deliveries as they are made for stop-and-go use. Walmart’s adoption of the vehicles will contribute to the company’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.

Zeeba and Kingbee have also signed agreements to purchase 3,000 and 9,300 Canoo EVs, respectively.