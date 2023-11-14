Canada Developer Plans Major Green Hydrogen Project in Quebec

TES Canada has announced Projet Mauricie, a green hydrogen project representing $4 billion in sustainability investments for Quebec. The project will include the construction of an electrolyzer and renewable energy production, generating 70,000 tons of green hydrogen for Quebec users starting in 2028.

Green hydrogen may support renewable energy sources by storing and carrying energy, and it is especially useful in hard-to-abate sectors. About a third of the green hydrogen produced by the new project will support long-haul transportation, which causes about 10% of annual emissions in the region. The remaining generated hydrogen will be used to produce electric renewable natural gas, another clean energy solution for industries that are considered difficult to decarbonize.

“By leveraging the innovation and strength of our resources, TES Canada is contributing to the shift towards a new era of more sustainable energy, fostering the emergence of an economy that is greener and more resilient,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice-Champlain and Minister of Innovation for Science and Industry. “This flagship project, which will create hundreds of good jobs for local workers, reflects our government’s commitment to a cleaner future for the Mauricie region, and for Québec and Canada as well.”

The project is reportedly the largest decarbonization project in Quebec to date and aims to reduce 800,000 tons of carbon emissions each year once operational.

Project Contributes to Regional Energy Advancements, Supported by Renewables

In addition to meeting 3% of Quebec’s 2030 emissions reduction targets on its own, the project is expected to bring 1,000 construction jobs and 200 permanent, specialized jobs to the region, strengthening Quebec’s presence in the clean energy industry.

Earlier this year, Ford, EK On, and EcoProBM announced an investment of $889 million to create a cathode manufacturing facility, also in Quebec. The facility will create cathode-active materials commonly used in electric vehicle batteries. Further, the Canadian Transit Authority recently placed a significant order for electric buses to be used for clean public transportation throughout Québec.

The majority of TES Canada’s project will be powered by its own wind and solar farm, which generates 1 gigawatts of electricity. This should help minimize energy burden from the Quebec grid and allow for energy load shedding during peak energy demand in the winter.