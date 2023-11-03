In the pursuit of an ecological civilization, efficient and cost-effective wastewater treatment methods are crucial, especially when dealing with agricultural waste.

Anaerobic digestion, a promising technology, is being explored for its potential to treat agricultural waste efficiently. This article delves into a groundbreaking study in Frontiers of Agricultural Science and Engineering on the utilization of fly ash and carbon dioxide mineralization as a chemical precipitation method for treating anaerobic digestate, offering a sustainable and resource-efficient solution.

Anaerobic Digestion: A Green Solution for Agricultural Waste

Anaerobic digestion is a biological process in which organic matter is decomposed under anaerobic conditions, converting it into valuable resources such as methane, carbon dioxide, water, and hydrogen sulfide.

This technology is known for its stable processing and low operational cost, making it an eco-friendly choice for treating agricultural waste. Moreover, it produces biogas, a clean biomass energy source that reduces air pollution.

However, anaerobic digestate, a byproduct of this process, poses environmental challenges due to its high chemical oxygen demand (COD) and phosphate concentration. Direct discharge can lead to water eutrophication. Yet, this digestate also has a high nutrient content, making it suitable as organic fertilizer. To unlock its potential, advanced treatment methods are required to mitigate environmental risks and maximize resource utilization.

Conventional Treatment Methods

Several treatment technologies have been explored to address the challenges posed by anaerobic digestate. These include chemical precipitation, flocculation-coagulation, air stripping, membrane separation, ion exchange, adsorption, evaporation, chemical oxidation, deep oxidation, and microalgae cultivation.

Among these, chemical precipitation is a widely used pretreatment method to remove phosphates, heavy metals, and organic pollutants. Its simple configuration and low investment costs make it an attractive choice. However, operational costs can escalate due to chemical consumption.

The Role of Fly Ash in Digestate Treatment

Coal fly ash, a by-product of coal-fired power plants, offers a unique opportunity for enhancing anaerobic digestate treatment. With global production reaching approximately 11 gigatons in 2019, and a significant portion being sent to landfills, this abundant resource presents a potential solution to the challenges posed by digestate treatment. However, limited research has explored its use in chemical precipitation.

Innovative Approach: Fly Ash and CO2 Mineralization

To overcome the shortcomings of conventional treatments and capitalize on fly ash’s potential, researchers conducted a study on a new method — chemical precipitation with fly ash and carbon dioxide mineralization. This innovative approach aimed to efficiently remove pollutants in anaerobic digestate while addressing issues related to alkaline minerals and heavy metals leaching from fly ash into the wastewater.

Key Findings and Benefits

The study revealed compelling results. The pH and electrical conductivity (EC) of the treated anaerobic digestate increased with the rise in fly ash concentration due to the dissolution of metal oxides and hydroxides from fly ash.

Subsequent CO2 bubbling treatment decreased the pH and EC, contributing to the removal of toxic ions. Notably, the removal efficiency of COD reached a remarkable 93.8% with increasing fly ash concentration.

Even more significant was the removal of total phosphorus (TP), which reached 80% even at low fly ash concentrations, rising to an impressive 98% at higher concentrations. Leaching experiments demonstrated that the treated samples released significantly fewer toxic ions compared to untreated samples.

In conclusion, this study successfully used fly ash as a chemical precipitant for the removal of COD and TP from anaerobic digestate. The introduction of CO2 further improved the water quality, making the treated digestate suitable for irrigation. The implications of this research extend beyond wastewater treatment. It offers a low-cost, efficient method for resource utilization of agricultural waste, reducing the environmental impact, and yielding high-purity calcium carbonate products.