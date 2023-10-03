WCAworld, Pledge Release Carbon Emissions Calculator for Freight Shipping

Pledge has integrated its Freight Emissions Calculator on WCAworld’s website, allowing members to measure emissions in compliance with new sustainability reporting standards.

WCAworld, the world’s largest network of independent freight forwarders, plans to help its members by simplifying the emissions calculating process. Users are now able to measure worldwide freight emissions across all modes of transport by entering cargo details, origin, and destination. Companies may also choose to receive an even more detailed emissions calculation by inputting shipment legs, port calls, stopovers, transhipments, and warehousing.

Sustainability regulations such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the EU’s recently proposed Green Claims Directive are soon to mandate supply chain emissions reporting. Pledge’s software should streamline this reporting process.

“Providing WCAworld members with an industry-leading emissions calculation and offsetting tool enables them to offer their customers the data they require and helps the independent forwarding community stay at the forefront of changes required by new environmental regulations,” said Dan March, CEO of WCAworld.

Pledge’s Emissions Tracking, Offset Offerings Help Companies Take Climate Action

Many consumers have shown interest in making sustainable purchases and engaging in environmentally friendly behaviors. Pledge’s emissions tracking services allow companies to give their customers the option to offset shipping emissions.

Pledge said it partners with a variety of carbon-offsetting projects that are recognized by industry leaders as credible pathways for emissions reductions. Carbon offsets are used by many companies to meet net zero goals, especially in industries that are more difficult to decarbonize. Instead of making direct changes to company operations, companies may pay to offset their emissions, and funds go toward projects that reduce carbon or otherwise work to better the environment, such as forest restoration, composting efforts, or regenerative agricultural practices, to name a few.

The transportation sector is currently the largest emitter of global carbon emissions. Although EVs offer a clean energy solution for many vehicles, freight shipping is further away from reaching a widespread emissions-free option. While technology such as hydrogen-powered shipping and sustainable aviation fuel gain traction, carbon offsets may provide a suitable short-term solution.

Pledge works with companies based on their climate targets and budget in order to reduce their emissions impact, and the company may now more easily offer these resources to the freight industry by partnering with WCAworld. WCAworld members can also now access Pledge’s full Emissions Measurement Platform at a discounted rate.