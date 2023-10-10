Scania Debuts Improved Electric Bus Platform

Scania has introduced its new, battery-powered electric bus platform, which includes low-entry 4-by-2 buses, a battery storage capacity of up to 520 kilowatt hours, and a potential range of more than 310 miles.

The new e-mobility offerings also include site energy, operational analysis, charging units, financing, and more services that advance silent, zero-emission transportation that may help reach Science-Based Targets for emissions reductions.

“During the development of our new battery electric bus platform, range, performance, and battery responsibility have been key areas – all crucial to achieving viable and sustainable transport systems,” said Carl-Johan Lööf, head of product management for people transport solutions at Scania. “Combined with our latest e-mobility services and solutions, this means we will provide complete and highly competitive solutions for urban applications in all our current regions.”

New, Low-Entry Bus Model Includes Multiple Applications

Scania’s low-entry 4-by-2 battery electric vehicle (BEV) includes flexible specifications that meet differing requirements amongst city, suburban, and regional uses for electric buses. The bus comes in two different chassis widths, 2500 mm and 2550 mm, providing ratio options for navigating highly-trafficked areas or other difficult driving conditions, according to the company.

The new electric machine used to power the BEVs has been updated with an integrated cooling system and improved control system for increased cybersecurity. In peak operation, the machine may run at 300 kW, and in continuous operation, it may operate at 250 kW, Scania said.

Improved Charging Capabilities for Increased Range

Scania’s battery is available in both four-pack and five-pack configurations, with a range of about 250 miles and 310 miles, respectively. The batteries were built in partnership with Northvolt, and the battery packs also include faster charging capabilities that feature a convenient charging port system.

Safety, Digital System Features Protect Drivers and Passengers

New Scania buses will implement many advanced driver assistance systems, used to protect drivers, passengers, and surrounding road users from accidents. The new systems meet and exceed the EU regulations for heavy commercial vehicles.

Finally, the buses will offer a new electrical system and a smart dash instrument panel, meant to provide real-time maps and over-the-air capabilities. The smart dash helps make the driving experience more intuitive and may increase bus operation efficiency overall.