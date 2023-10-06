Samsung Teams Up with Svante in Carbon Capture Agreement

Samsung Engineering has signed a memorandum of understanding with Svante Technologies, a carbon capture and removal provider based in Vancouver, to collaborate to identify, develop, and deliver commercial carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects in Asia and the Middle East.

Samsung Engineering is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and project management, serving clients across industries including oil-refining, gas-processing, petrochemicals, infrastructure and environmental sector, and bio-industry. The two companies said they will target hard-to-abate heavy industries, such as cement, steel, hydrogen, fertilizer, and more. They will leverage Svante’s solid sorbent-based carbon capture filter technology, as well as explore design iterations of Svante’s post-combustion carbon capture plants.

The agreement brings together Samsung Engineering’s experience executing projects with Svante’s carbon capture and removal technology. The partnership also comes as carbon capture is increasingly being leveraged as a means to decarbonize industries with heavy emissions.

The technology, which involves separating, capturing, and storing carbon, is attracting billions in investments from both the public and private sectors. In the United Kingdom, the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is developing industrial carbon capture (ICC) business models and has allocated billions of pounds to funding relevant projects. The technology is also attracting the interest of oil companies seeking to decarbonize.

Svante uses structured adsorbent beds, known as “filters” that are coated with nanoengineered solid adsorbent materials. The filters can be used to capture CO2 from industrial emissions from the production of commodities that are hard to decarbonize, such as cement, steel, fertilizer, hydrogen, and more. The technology can also be used for direct air capture, trapping and removing carbon already emitted into the atmosphere.

“The time is now for the CCUS industry value chain players to rethink how they approach projects to deliver them faster, cheaper, and more efficiently,” Hong Namkoong, president and CEO of Samsung Engineering, said in a statement. “Undertaking multiple projects in parallel while using the same EPC contractor will greatly improve project performance.”

In addition to identifying, developing, and delivering commercial-scale carbon capture projects in the Asia and Middle East markets, Svante and Samsung aim to provide customers with an integrated project delivery model for carbon capture plants in industrial project management and performance optimization.

The two companies signed the MoU during the ADIPEC 2023 conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 4, 2023.