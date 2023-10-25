PolyCycle Develops 100% Recycled Material for Product Caps, Closures

PolyCycle Innovation has developed a new post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin, made from 100% recycled plastics from North American recycling organizations, which may be used for product closures, such as packaging lids and bottle caps.

Through a partnership with Closure Systems International (CSI), caps and closures made from the resin are currency available for multiple products and are already circulating in the market.

PolyCycle’s FDA-approved manufacturing process eliminates potential contaminants from post-consumer recycled materials, so its resin may meet or exceed performance of virgin resins. The company aims to contribute to a circular materials economy by also ensuring the resin may be recycled again–closures made from PolyCycle’s resin are 100% recyclable at all standard recycling centers.

“The development of this unique resin has created opportunities for us to provide a ‘closed loop’ sustainable solution to support our customer’s stated ESG goals,” said Floyd Needham, president and CEO of CSI. “The performance characteristics and flexibility of the material allow us to provide our customers with a customizable product that support their brands. As a result, we have commercialized the world’s first Carbonated Soft Drink closure utilizing PCR resin, all thanks to PolyCycle.”

PolyCycle Resin Benefits CSI Customers, Achieves GreenCircle Certification

According to the company, PolyCycle closures reduce energy consumption by 79% during the resin manufacturing process and produce 67% less emissions than virgin resin. The resin also allows CSI customers to comply with packaging requirements legislation and extended producer responsibility requirements.

The resin has received certification from GreenCircle, a third-party auditor that confirms the material contains 100% post-consumer recycled content. This also means CSI will now be included on GreenCircle’s Brands You Can Trust list, providing credibility to potential CSI customers.

“With global scrutiny on packaging innovation and sustainability claims, credibility is critical at CSI,” said Richard Burt, vice president of business development and sustainability at CSI. “Understanding that our products help brands build equity with their stakeholders and certified products deliver added value, CSI looked to GreenCircle to provide the ultimate stamp of approval.”

CSI will supply PolyCycle closures for a variety of markets, including food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.