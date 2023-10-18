Phoenix Motor, Fermata Energy Partner for Vehicle-to-Grid Technology

Phoenix Motor and Fermata Energy said they have successfully integrated vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities for all Phoenix vehicles, including buses and trucks. This makes Phoenix Motor the first commercial vehicle manufacturer to enable V2G technology for all of its vehicles, according to the company.

V2G technology allows electric fleets to send excess energy back into the grid by using Fermata’s FE-20 bidirectional chargers. All of Phoenix Motor’s school buses, shuttle buses, and trucks may be equipped with V2G technology, including older generation vehicles, provided they receive a software update from the original equipment manufacturer. Phoenix Motor also plans to supply its next-generation vehicles with 60kW V2G capabilities as a part of the partnership.

V2G technology effectively makes EV batteries a form of energy storage. V2G capabilities may allow for wider adoption of EVs, according to Fermata Energy, as the technology allows fleets to have a more symbiotic relationship with power grids. When power is in high demand, energy may be discharged from an EV battery, allowing vehicle owners to earn revenue from delivered energy.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Phoenix through this successful integration,” said Fermata Energy CEO Tony Posawatz. “With this integration, Fermata Energy’s V2X bidirectional charging software platform unlocks the value of stationary commercial EV batteries, moving beyond consumer vehicle applications and enabling fleet owners and operators to earn revenue while parked, protect battery health, and ultimately support energy grid resilience.”

V2G, Bidirectional Charging Supplement Expanding EV Charging Network

Also working to expand the energy-storing capabilities of EVs, GM recently announced that it will make all of its EV batteries bidirectional, or capable of both receiving and providing energy to external resources, by 2026. This may make EVs even more attractive for buyers as they may serve as a backup energy source in case of a power outage.

According to the Energy Information Administration, increasing heatwaves could disrupt grid reliability, and V2G technology and bidirectional charging may potentially prevent blackouts. Since about 28 million EVs are expected to be on roads in the United States by 2030, they will account for more electricity storage than all U.S. power plants combined.

As the U.S.’s EV charging network undergoes plans for rapid expansion, these energy storage and redistribution abilities may lead to a more resilient electricity grid overall.