Patch to Integrate Puro.earth Carbon Removal Registry

Patch has partnered with Puro.earth, a carbon crediting platform for carbon removal, to integrate its registry into the Patch carbon credit management software.

Patch’s CarbonOS currently manages more than 400 million tons worth of carbon and allows businesses to purchase and track carbon credits. The platform is used to monitor carbon inventories across operations, sales, fulfillment, and finance teams.

Carbon credits are commonly purchased by businesses to meet their net zero goals through carbon offsets. Credits typically support a range of carbon-reducing projects, such as sequestration in soil, land conservation, or carbon capture, among many others. The Patch platform allows companies to access climate action projects all over the world and decide where exactly their purchased carbon credits will go.

Now, Puro.earth project developers may also use the CarbonOS to track inventory across teams and sync carbon offset issuances and deliveries to and from Puro.earth. Project developers may also access Patch’s buyer network, meaning more buyers may access Puro.earth’s CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) as well.

According to the company, Patch is now the first carbon credit management software to directly integrate a major external registry into its services.

“Together, Puro.earth and Patch are making it easier for project developers to grow their reach and scale with integrity,” said Brennan Spellacy, CEO and co-founder of Patch. “With the integration of the Puro Connect API, Patch’s CarbonOS users will now have the unique ability to scale sales of their CORCs through the Patch marketplace, while marketplace buyers will be able to see real-time CORC availability from Puro.earth-listed suppliers and sync purchases and retirements within one system.”

Puro.earth, Patch Emphasize Carbon Credit Integrity

The carbon credit market has faced concerns over the measurability and transparency of carbon removal projects. Carbon removal is often difficult to measure and standard reporting measures are comparatively new, so some companies and organizations are working to improve carbon credit verification.

Puro.earth maintains the Puro Standard, reportedly the first carbon removal standard for engineered carbon removal methods in the voluntary carbon market. The platform has also accredited five methods for carbon removal, including carbonated building materials, woody biomass, geologically stored carbon, enhanced rock weathering, and biochar.

Patch also includes a network of similarly vetted carbon credits that may be directly purchased, obtained through multi-year offtake agreements, or purchased with digital transactions through an API.