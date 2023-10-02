Pactiv Evergreen, ExxonMobil Provide Circular Packaging for Foodservice Providers

Pactiv Evergreen and ExxonMobil are collaborating to provide recyclable polypropylene packaging products for food brands and foodservice providers.

Pactiv Evergreen will convert polypropylene (PP), provided by ExxonMobil, into packaging that is Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus certified-circular. ExxonMobil’s Exxtend recycling technology is used to break down a wide range of plastic materials that can be then recycled into new products, including PP. According to Pactive, PP can be used by the company to be made into over 14,000 different products in 14 different materials that protect, package, and display fresh food and beverages.

ExxonMobil Exxtend works to recycle a wider variety of plastics, including those considered difficult to recycle by current standards. The company opened one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in North America in 2022, and it plans to add up to 500,000 tons per year of advanced recycling technology by the end of 2026. Partnering with Pactiv Evergreen allows the recycled materials to be made into new products, supporting a circular model of plastic production.

“We are excited to work with Pactiv Evergreen and others in the value chain to help create new opportunities to support the circular economy for plastics,” said Olivier Lorge, global marketing manager for Polypropylene, Vistamaxx, and Exact at ExxonMobil. “In the food service industry, we see tremendous opportunity to help address consumer demand for more circular products, without sacrificing performance or safety for PP products in food-contact applications.”

Pactiv Evergreen’s Commitment to Recycled Plastic Products

While ExxonMobil’s recycling efforts mark a step in the right direction, global plastic recycling at large has to make additional, major efforts to address the amount of plastic in circulation. Currently, about 430 million tons of plastic are produced annually, and recycling rates are extremely low in the U.S.

Companies like Pactiv Evergreen are working to ensure that more of this plastic is recycled into new products. Pactiv Evergreen currently aims for all of its products to be made from recycled, recyclable, or renewable materials by 2030.

Plastic pollution has become such a major issue that many organizations and governments have instated bans on single-use plastics altogether. An increasing number of non-plastic alternatives and compostable materials have been developed to avoid further plastic production as well.

Nonetheless, plastic continues to be used as packaging and remains widespread in the food industry. Recycling efforts such as those established in this new partnership can be an important step in order to avoid further plastic pollution.