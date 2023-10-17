New York to Build Out Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

New York is adding approximately 20 new fast-charging locations for electric vehicles by the end of 2024 thanks to the approval of millions in federal funding.

The Federal Highway Administration has approved $37.4 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program for the state of New York.

The new round of funding comes after the State Department of Transportation entered into an agreement with the New York Power Authority to allocate a first installment of approximately $20 million in NEVI funds to close charging station gaps along major state highways. Under the terms of the agreement, the Power Authority will leverage the Evolve NY fast charging infrastructure program to identify potential locations and install charging facilities within at least 20 designated NEVI-program gap areas along key state highways.

“In order to achieve our ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to all-electric vehicles, New York State must have a vast network of charging stations that are easy to use and convenient to reach,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “By utilizing these critically important federal funds and by working together and combining their great skills and resources, our state Department of Transportation and Power Authority will create a state-of-the-art charging network that will encourage more people to own EVs and help make a stop at the gas station a thing of the past.”

[WattEV Secures $40.5 Million Grants to Expand Electric Truck Charging Network]

Funding for EVs

The NEVI program was created as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and provides federal funding to support the strategic deployment of electric vehicle Level 3 Direct Current Fast Charging infrastructure. New York is expected to receive $175 million over five years, with updated plans submitted to the Federal Highway Administration each year on how it will spend the funds.

The State Department of Transportation will also leverage additional contracting vehicles for future phases beyond corridor build-out, including public-private partnerships, to expand geographic coverage of publicly accessible charging infrastructure and to support the creation of charging infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, the Governor’s office noted.

“Creating a climate-friendly transportation system demands that we do all we can to encourage the use of electric vehicles,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “The Department of Transportation is proud to be a part of this new initiative, which will literally put a charge into New York’s nation-leading efforts to combat global warming and help make EVs a more attractive and convenient option for motorists.”

The EV charging station strategy is part of the state’s overall climate plan. The state is currently on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70% renewable energy generation by 2030.