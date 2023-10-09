Mondi, Cotesi Design Compostable Mulch Film Solution

Mondi has partnered with Cotesi to create a paper mulch film used for crop protection and other agricultural benefits. The new compostable alternative, Advantage Kraft Mulch, may replace commonly used plastic mulching film.

Mulching films are used to protect crops from birds, weeds, soil erosion, sun, and heavy rain. Farmers typically roll out plastic films during planting, then remove them and throw them away at harvest. In order to avoid the large amount of landfill waste caused and labor required in this practice, Kraft Mulch decomposes on its own after serving its purpose as a ground cover. Made from 100% kraft paper, from responsibly sourced wood without plastic or coating, the new product is both compostable and provides comparable coverage to conventional, plastic mulch covers.

The mulch is currently undergoing field trials and has successfully inhibited weed growth while remaining strong during the growing season. After harvest is over, the mulch paper has to be covered with soil for the decomposition process to begin.

Compostable Mulch Paper May Improve Soil While Avoiding Microplastics

According to Mondi, the compostable kraft mulch works to help the soil rather than hurt it, as opposed to causing damage associated with many plastic-based agricultural products.

A report from the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) revealed how plastics used extensively in farming, including mulch film, are contaminating soil and potentially threatening food security. Microplastics that seep into the soil from these products can change the physical structure of the soil and limit its ability to hold water.

Since Advantage Kraft Mulch adds to the organic matter already present in the ground, it both avoids the presence of microplastics and may actually improve the soil. The product is designed for implementation in greenhouses and outdoor agriculture, and it includes an easy installation process plus simple incorporation into the soil after use.

“Advantage Kraft Mulch is easy and convenient to apply, by simply fixing it to the ground with small clips,” said Rui Marques, manager of the industry and agrotextiles division at Cotesi. “The crop growth and quality highly depend on protecting the plants from the beginning and providing a rich environment, so farmers are really dedicated to protecting their nutritious soil in the long run, preventing any pollution through the migration of microplastics. The Mondi team were hugely invested in this project and by working closely together we have shown that farming and agriculture can be done more sustainably.”