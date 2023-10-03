LyondellBasell Launches Low Carbon Intermediate and Derivative Chemicals

LyondellBasell has released its new +LC, or low carbon, platforms which include a range of intermediate and derivative chemicals sourced from recycled and renewable feedstocks.

Products with intermediate and derivative chemicals include styrene monomers, ethylene, and propylene oxide, which are used in a wide range of applications, such as building materials, automotive, and consumer goods. LyondellBasell’s new intermediate and derivative offerings are produced under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ASCC) PLUS-approved mass balance methodology, the company said.

The mass balance approach to producing the chemicals allows renewable and recycled feedstock to be attributed to the final product, also permitting traceability throughout the value chain. Further, +LC products include product carbon footprint data, so companies may compare the carbon impact of +LC products to traditional, fossil fuel-based intermediate and derivative chemicals.

Companies looking to make greenhouse gas reductions may do so without compromising on product quality with LyondellBassel’s new offerings.

“The +LC solutions mark a critical step for our customers as they increasingly shift towards more ambitious GHG emissions reduction targets and product circularity,” said Kimberly Foley, executive vice president of intermediate and derivative and refining at LyondellBasell. “These low-carbon solutions will use renewable, bio-based, and recycled feedstocks that empower our customers to reduce their Scope 3 GHG emissions. We have applied our long history of innovation, customer-centric approach, and focus on sustainability to engineer a product range that aligns both with our company’s and our customers’ sustainability ambitions.”

LyondellBasell’s Solutions for Chemical, Plastic Circularity

LyondellBasell’s new product line encourages a circular economic model by using feedstocks that would otherwise become waste. The company also works to advance circularity in the plastic sector.

Earlier this year, LyondellBasell and EEW Energy from Waste partnered to create a solution for extracting and recycling plastic in incineration waste streams. The company has also launched a polymer family that is used to make a plastic material made from renewables, such as vegetable oil, paired with recycled materials.

As a major producer of plastics and chemicals, LyondellBasell cites a responsibility to use its reach to make a positive environmental impact along its value chain. The company currently aims to produce and market at least 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable polymers each year by 2030.