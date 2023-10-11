Las Vegas Raiders Home Stadium Converting to 100% Renewable Energy

Allegiant Stadium, the home stadium for the National Football League’s Las Vegas Raiders, plans to convert to 100% renewable energy.

The move makes the stadium the first in the NFL to be powered exclusively by renewable energy. The conversion to renewable energy was in effect at the most recent football game between the Raiders and Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium.

The stadium is working in collaboration with NV Energy. The renewable energy being used at the stadium is produced in Nevada and serves the stadium in addition to other NV Energy Customers. Las Vegas aims to be a green U.S. city, with city facilities operating on 100% renewable energy

“The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to set the bar in sustainability not only for the NFL but for sports around the world,” Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said in a statement. “We have a responsibility to our fans, players, community, and planet to tackle sustainability head-on and set a new standard for sustainability in sports. Our reach and impact extend far beyond the game.”

Allegiant Stadium Changes

The change will greatly reduce the stadium’s environmental footprint and reduce its energy costs, according to the venue. Allegiant Stadium also recently earned LEED certification, the most widely used green building rating system.

“NV Energy is honored to be the energy supplier for the Las Vegas Raiders and their home at Allegiant Stadium,” Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and CEO, said in a statement. “This project is emblematic of our commitment to meeting our customers’ unique energy needs and identifying an innovative path forward to meet the Raiders’ and Allegiant Stadium’s vision of being the first NFL team and stadium powered by all renewable energy — this renewable energy project is a win for the environment and demonstrates NV Energy’s ongoing commitment to powering Nevada with more sustainable energy.”

The switch to renewable energy will also provide the stadium with guaranteed cost stability for years to come. The stadium has also enacted other environmental changes, including diverting waste from the landfill to repurpose, reuse, and donate material streams; collecting 12,00 pounds of kitchen prep cuttings and end-of-event food scraps; diverting cigarette waste from landfills to convert into more than 69,000 watts of energy; and divert grass clippings on the onsite biomass machine.

The move comes after the Super Bowl, which will next be held at Allegiant Stadium in February 2024, pushed sustainability in line with the NFL’s targets — reducing the NFL’s environmental impact, establishing a “green legacy” in the communities it operates in, and involving sponsors and fans in sustainability efforts.